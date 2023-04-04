ANDERSON — A Terre Haute company is being hired as construction manager for the new Madison County jail.
The Madison County commissioners announced Tuesday that Garmong Construction Services was selected to be the construction manager for the proposed 450-bed jail.
Commissioner John Richwine said the county will negotiate a contract with the company.
According to the company website, Garmong has helped construct several new jail facilities in Indiana including Vigo, Hancock, Greene, Posey and Hendricks counties.
“We’ve gone in a couple of different directions on hiring a construction manager,” Richwine said. “This is a better approach."
The commissioners approved a contract with Midwest Paving in the amount of $1,287,274 for two Community Crossings projects.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is proving 50% of the funds through the state grant program.
Midwest was the lowest of two bids for the work which is expected to start in June.
Engineer Jessica Bastin said the engineer’s estimate for the two projects was $1.9 million.
The work includes County Road 100 East from the Anderson city limits to U.S. 36 and County Road 50 West from the Anderson city limits to U.S. 36.