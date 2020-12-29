ANDERSON – The Madison County Recycling Center is planned to be open to the public sometime early next year with Taylor Van Skyock as the new director as approved by the Madison County Commissioners on Monday.
The Recycling Center closed in October when director Jim Eichhorn resigned because he was unable to hire part-time employees.
Van Skyock graduated from Alexandria High School in 2017 and is enrolled at Ball State University seeking a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
Commissioner John Richwine said the hope is to open the Recycling Center by the end of January.
He said Van Skyock has to undergo some training and there are plans to hire several part-time employees to assist with the operations.
There are still recycling options in the county in Alexandria, Elwood, Chesterfield and at the Madison Avenue transfer station.
Also on Monday, the commissioners agreed to be the government entity that would receive the funding for a grant being requested by the Hopewell Center.
The Hopewell Center is applying for one of 25 grants in the maximum amount of $200,000 from the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs as part of the CARES Act.
The requirement is that the grant funds flow through a county government entity.
The grant would be used to increase internet accessibility for disabled individuals to make the maximum use of technology so they are not so isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.
There is no local matching funds required to obtain the grant.
The deadline to apply for the funding is Jan. 10.
Auditor Rick Gardner said if the grant is approved the county will establish a separate fund for the Hopewell Center funds.
This was the final meeting of Mike Phipps as a commissioner. He was elected in 2016 but was defeated in his bid for a second term in the Republican primary by Darlene Likens.
“I appreciate you and it has been wonderful to work with you," board president Kelly Gaskill said. “You’re the most honest guy I have ever met.”
Mike Gaskill said he has known Phipps since 2008 and knows him to be an honest and ethical person.
“He does the right thing knowing there will be punishment,” he said. “Mike doesn’t hold a grudge or retaliate.”
Phipps said 2020 has been an interesting year and it has been a privilege to serve.
“Sometimes you trade longevity to look our for the taxpayers,” he said. “You don’t choose when and who you serve with.”
