ANDERSON — Madison County Engineer Jessica Bastin is working to improve safety for motorists at two intersections.
Bastin informed the Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday that safety measures and steps to raise awareness at the two intersections are underway.
She said the two intersections involved are on County Road 500 West at the intersections with County Road 500 North and County Road 600 North.
“There have been a lot of accidents at those two intersections,” Bastin said. “The intersections are two-way stops. We’ve added rumble strips and a second stop sign on 500 North and 600 North.”
Reflective tape has been ordered to make the stop signs more visible for motorists.
“This is the first step,” Bastin said. “We will continue to monitor it.”
The commissioners, at the request of Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, approved an inter-local government agreement with Delaware County for the housing of inmates.
Mellinger said not every county requires an inter-local agreement for the housing of inmates, adding that Delaware County is the second to make the request.
Madison County pays $40 per day for each inmate housed outside of the county.
Mellinger said Delaware County just recently opened a new jail facility that has 150 empty beds.
He said the county has 12 inmates housed in Rush County and about 20 in Tipton County.
In other business, Commissioner John Richwine said the county has received three proposals for the conducting of a study for the construction of a new Madison County jail.
He said the commissioners are reviewing the three proposals with a decision expected at the June 15 meeting.
