ANDERSON — Less than three years after purchasing the Star Bank building in downtown Anderson, county officials are discussing the potential sale of the property.
The Madison County Commissioners in December 2016 purchased the building at a cost of $675,000. The county borrowed the money from the bank for 10 years.
At the time the Commissioners announced that Star Bank was leasing space from the county at an annual cost of $55,000 for five years with an option for an additional 20 years.
The office of the Madison County Council of Government’s was moved to the Star Bank building from the Madison County Government Center with annual lease payments of $20,000 per year.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said Monday she wanted to start discussions about selling the building.
“We’re financially upside down on the building,” she said. “Right now we’re investigating it. The evidence might show we don’t sell the building.”
Gaskill said the county is paying utility costs, insurance and maintenance costs for the building.
“If the county has to take advance property tax settlements to pay bills, we need to look at the numbers,” she said.
Commissioner Mike Phipps made a motion to have County Administrator Tim Westerfield and Properties Manager Al Epperly do a study pertaining to the short and long term financial implications for the county and the condition of the building and future maintenance costs.
That report is to be submitted to the Commissioners within 90 days.
The motion passed 2-1 with Phipps and Gaskill voting yes and Commissioner John Richwine voting no. Richwine was president of the Board of County Commissioners when the building was purchased by the county.
A check with the Madison County Auditor’s office showed the county makes two payments annually on the loan in the amount of $82,120 including interest.
Those records show Star Bank is paying $48,216 on an annual basis and the Madison County Council of Government’s is now paying $45,912.
When the county purchased the building the estimated utility costs were $28,200 on an annual basis.
At the time of the purchase it was stated the county would look other tenants to lease space in the facility.
Gaskill said the county has a 50 year lease with the Council of Governments, which gives the government agency the ability to sublease space.
“Those funds go to COG, not the county,” she said.
