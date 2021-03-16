ANDERSON — The Madison County commissioners are taking the first step to develop a feasibility study for the construction of a new county jail.
The commissioners also approved a contract for the purchase of 150 new voting machines for the county to implement vote centers for the 2022 election.
County Attorney Jeff Graham recommended on Tuesday that the commissioners hire a consultant to help prepare the request for proposals for the jail study. He noted that writing a request for proposal requires expertise when it comes to the hiring of a company to conduct the feasibility study.
Commissioner John Richwine said he will work with Graham and County Administrator Dan Dykes to create a list of people who can help draft the request for proposal.
Graham said the process should be completed within 30 days.
The current jail opened in 1984 after a federal judge ordered the county to replace the former jail, which was constructed in 1939.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger has been urging that a feasibility study be done for several months.
He has asked the County Council for funding to make repairs to the overcrowded jail, which has been dealing with a lack of bed space.
Richwine previously said the intent of the request for proposal is to determine the estimated cost and the best option available to the county.
He said the County Council, which has indicated support for a feasibility study, will then be asked to appropriate the funding.
A 10-member committee will be appointed consisting of elected officials and three citizen members who will review the proposals and make a recommendation to the commissioners.
In previous meetings, Mellinger said the county needs a jail with 500 beds at an estimated cost of $50 million, and the cost is increasing annually.
Voting machines
The Madison County Council approved a request from the Election Board on March 9 for an appropriation of $573,750 from the general fund to purchase 150 more voting machines.
Madison County currently has 170 voting machines.
Olivia Pratt, Madison County clerk, said the amount being requested is lower than the requested amount for the 2020 election.
The county is awaiting approval by the Indiana secretary of state’s office for the necessary electronic poll books to become a vote center county.
As proposed, starting with the 2022 election, there will be 15 vote centers in Anderson, four in Pendleton, two in Elwood and one each in Alexandria, Chesterfield, Lapel, Summitville, Orestes, Ingalls and Markleville.
There will be a minimum of eight voting machines at each location.
Last year the Madison County Election Board approved a contract with Election Systems & Software to purchase an additional 170 voting machines and 15 tabulators at cost of $766,376.
Funding was approved by the County Council but the former Board of County Commissioners voted not to approve the contract.
