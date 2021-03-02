ANDERSON — It’s a common problem for the Madison County Highway Department when snow falls: damaged mailboxes.
The Madison County commissioners on Tuesday passed through one of the two required readings of an ordinance to address the problem.
As proposed the county will pay to replace a mailbox once.
“The mailboxes are being knocked down by the weight of the snow,” said Scott Harless, superintendent of the Highway Department. “Many are on older posts or made of rubber. We will fix it one time when it has to be replaced as part of the hazard of plowing snow.”
Harless said that if, in the future, driver error results in the knockdown of a mailbox, the department will replace it.
County attorney Jeff Graham said if a claim is denied by the Highway Department, the property owner can file an appeal with the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.
Graham said mailboxes should be located outside of the county’s right of way for roads. However, he said, the county will replace a damaged mailbox once regardless of the location.
The ordinance will be considered for final adoption on March 16.
Harless said the highway department would like to purchase a new culvert truck, steel wheel roller for the paving crew and a mini-excavator.
He said the culvert truck is a 1990 model and the department has replaced the engine three times and the body twice.
Harless said the Highway Department wants to replace a road grader with the mini-excavator.
A new grader costs approximately $450,000 and the trade-in allowance was only $20,000, he said.
The mini-excavator could be replaced every two years.
Harless said the estimated cost to purchase all the equipment is $440,000 with annual lease payments of $100,000.
Request tabled
Commissioners tabled a request to name Jeff Ash as the new director of the Madison County Community Corrections Complex.
Chief public defender Bryan Williams said the board, consisting of representatives from the prosecutor’s office and Sheriff’s Department, is recommending the appointment of Ash.
Williams said the board interviewed three people for the position and made the appointment on Jan. 27.
Commissioner John Richwine said he wanted the appointment continued until the commissioners could meet with Ash.
Williams asked that the appointment not be continued until the March 16 meeting.
“There were other issues that needed to be addressed,” Richwine said. “I would like to meet with Jeff Ash.”
Commented
