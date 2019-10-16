ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department will be providing free flu shots to local residents this year as the Madison County Board of Health voted Wednesday to eliminate the $20 fee for the flu shots provided by the department.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Health Department, said they used to request a donation of $20 to pay for the flu shots, but it was waived for people who couldn’t make the donation.
Grimes said the Health Department annually has been ordering 300 doses of the flu vaccine and, in recent years, has returned up to 90 doses.
She said not charging for the flu shots will cost the department approximately $500.
“We want to make the department most community-minded,” Grimes said. “We want the department to be more visible to the public.”
Flu shots are available daily from 8 a.m. to noon, and the Health Department will announce dates for flu clinics.
“We will provide flu shots until the supply runs out,” Grimes said.
Grimes said the department hopes to unveil a strategic plan in January to improve health outcomes in Madison County.
In the annual health report, Madison County has been ranked last in Indiana for two consecutive years.
“We want to move Madison County from dead last in terms of health outcomes and quality of life in the state over the next three to five years,” she said.
Grimes said they are working with the ALICE report done by United Way of Madison County and the health assessments done by the hospitals in developing the strategic plan.
The Health Department received 400 responses to a survey recently conducted in conjunction with health providers and their patients.
“It showed people had a good experience with the Health Department,” Grimes said. “The survey showed the Health Department needs more marketing for services provided and to be more visible in the community.”
