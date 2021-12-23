ANDERSON — The ongoing dispute between the coroner and Madison County commissioners about equipping a cooler as a morgue continues to escalate.
The commissioners sent a letter to Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott on Dec. 7 requesting a timetable for the purchase of necessary equipment and to release a temporary cooler on loan from Indiana Homeland Security.
Abbott did not respond to emails from The Herald Bulletin about obtaining bids and the ability to vacate a temporary cooler by the end of the year.
Abbott has hired Indianapolis attorney Laureen White who in a Dec. 20 letter to the commissioners, stated the transition to the county-purchased cooler will take place in 90 days.
The loan on the cooler from Homeland Security runs through Jan. 31.
The county’s Dec. 7 letter stated that if Abbott didn’t provide a timeline and secure bids, the county would seek a legal remedy.
Attorney White's letter said, “This is an unreasonable and unattainable deadline for the new cooler to be operational under the best of circumstances.”
White’s letter to the commissioners said the coroner's office has not taken possession of the cooler and its equipment.
“To date the Coroner’s Office has never had ownership or possession of the cooler located inside EMA,” she wrote, referring to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
Her letter said bids for the equipment were submitted Dec. 15, but County Administrator Dan Dykes said that as of Thursday, they had not been received.
Dykes said Abbott is supposed to provide the bids for the purchase of shelving, cameras, sensors and other equipment by Dec. 30.
“We want the arrangements by the end of the year,” Dykes said. “We want to know what has he done to remedy the problem.”
Dykes explained that before Labor Day, Abbott ordered a trailer from a private company that was returned two days later once the company learned it was for storing bodies.
He said Homeland Security temporarily loaned the county a cooler before the Labor Day holiday; it was placed on county property.
“The temporary coolers were for emergencies only, not for daily use,” Dykes said. “The cooler purchased by the county is operational,” although it is not being used now.
He said Hamilton County has loaned the county a lift to place bodies in the coolers.
“There are testing samples in the temporary cooler,” he said. “The coroner has to remove them and the trailer sanitized,” before it's returned to Indiana Homeland Security.
Dykes said it is up to Abbott to obtain bids for the permanent cooler's needed equipment and to present them to the commissioners for approval and payment.
“The commissioners don’t get bids for any other elected official,” he said. “It’s his responsibility to get bids.”
The letter from Abbott’s attorney also raised concerns about access by the coroner's staff to the permanent cooler, which is in the EMA building. White maintained the coroner’s office only has access during normal business hours.
Dykes said the coroner’s staff can enter the building and access the cooler any time but doesn’t have access to a different, secure area.
Abbott in the past has said the county needed a morgue and rooms for autopsies at an estimated cost of $1.2 million.
Commissioner John Richwine said the county intends to construct a morgue as an addition to the proposed new Madison County Jail, which is expected to be under construction by the end of 2022.
