ANDERSON — Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the shutting down of much of the economy, construction and home improvements in Madison County are booming.
Brad Newman, director of the county Planning Department, said the department is seeing more permits being issued than ever experienced in the past seven years.
“Last year was a record,” he said in the number of county permits issued. “We’re on a pace to surpass that by 50 or 60 permits this year.”
The Madison County Planning Department is responsible for building code development, permitting and enforcement and has continued to work remotely since March 26 to assist residents, builders and developers accomplish numerous building projects.
Newman said that as soon as public meetings are permitted, the Board of Zoning Appeals has nine petitions to be heard and the Madison County Planning Commission has two petitions ready for hearing.
He said two other pending actions, updates to the Subdivision Control Ordinance and the Solar Ordinance, are not likely to be heard by the Planning Commission until August.
As of May 12, Madison County issued 135 building permits.
The same time last year, 108 building permits had been issued.
Since March 26, 59 building permits have been applied for on various projects as compared to 57 for the same period in 2019.
Newman said the Springbrook Subdivision being constructed in Green Township accounts for 23 of the issued permits this year.
As of mid-May, the county has issued 33 construction permits for new homes.
The Anderson City Council has approved 15 requests for three-year residential tax abatements through June with an estimated construction cost of $4 million.
For all of 2019 the council approved 18 residential tax abatements valued at more than $5 million.
Bridgenorth is developing the Apple Downs subdivision and is planning on building 17 new homes in 2020.
A company official said as of June there were still 10 lots available.
He said the company is looking at potential sites in Anderson for the development of another subdivision.
Rick Wajda, CEO of the Indiana Builders Association, recently said as restrictions ease from the pandemic the number of building permits being requested will increase.
“The impact of COVID-19 was no exception for the Indiana home building industry,” he said. “However, through strong advocacy and continued demand for new home construction in Indiana we are confident that Indiana permit numbers will gradually rise as the state begins to open back up and things return to relative normalcy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.