ANDERSON — The Madison County Planning Commission has approved the dividing of a property for the planned opening of a Dollar General store between Anderson and Alexandria.
The request was made by property owners Marc and Kelle Humphries for property on the southwest corner of Indiana 9 and County Road 500 North. The site is adjacent to the Merry Maids building.
There was opposition to the request from Planning Commission member Lindsay Brown and several area property owners.
Brown said his concern was that a Dollar General would prevent a grocery store from opening between Anderson and south Alexandria.
Adjacent property owner Glenn Tank said, “There is no demand in the area.” He said everyone in the area has a car.
Joe Leonard of Second City Acquisitions, the developer for Dollar General, said he can’t promise that the store would sell fresh produce.
“Dollar General is under a lot of pressure to provide fresh produce,” he said. “I can’t promise what will go into the store.”
Leonard said the average Dollar General is 9,100 square feet and a market store contains 12,000 square feet.
Tank and property owner Pete Schmidtt raised concerns about drainage if the building is constructed.
Engineer Mark Thompson said drainage would use an underground pipe with a retainer at the end that will allow the water to drain at a slower rate.
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said the proposed Dollar General store would be 10,640 square feet and use a driveway on Ind. 9 for access.
He said Dollar General is planning to open another store in the Markleville area.
Newman said the developer is requesting several variances that will have to be approved by the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Member Jerry Alexander said there is plenty of housing in the area.
“This is a worthwhile opportunity,” he said. “The residents will consider it a good idea.”
Alexander made the motion to approve the request noting the development will be monitored by the Indiana Department of Transportation, the county and the Madison County Drainage Board.
Brown’s motion to table the request failed without a second.
