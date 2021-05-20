ANDERSON – The Madison County Planning Department has been found in violation of the Access to Public Records Act.
Luke Britt, public access counselor, ruled Wednesday the Planning Department violated the request for public records filed by local resident Sean Smith.
Madison County Attorney Jeff Graham said Thursday he was informed of the determination by planning director Brad Newman.
He said Newman had experienced some health issues and thought a reply was made.
“He (Newman) missed the deadline to respond,” Graham said. “He is putting together the documents requested. A mistake was made, it was not intentional.”
Britt in his opinion stated that Newman failed to file a response with the Public Access Counselor in the complaint filed by Smith on Feb. 18.
Smith requested several documents related to the rezoning request of Drews Parts on School Street last December and Newman acknowledged receiving the request.
Newman informed Smith on Dec. 25 that his request was under review and there would be a response within a week.
Britt stated that Smith contends he made an updated request on Jan. 4 and had not received a reply by the time he made the formal complaint.
According to the opinion, Newman acknowledged receiving the formal complaint that was filed by Smith and after several attempts failed to provide an answer to Britt.
“Indeed, the request in question is a bit unwieldy as written,” Britt wrote. “That doesn’t mean the request is deficit, but rather the Department would have been within its rights to ask Smite to pare it down a bit.”
Britt said Newman didn’t indicate the request was unmanageable.
“Therefore, the Department is on the hook to finish the job and provide the requested documents,” the opinion states. “Since the Madison County Planning Department did not respond, this office will not make excuses or arguments on its behalf.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.