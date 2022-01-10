ANDERSON — On Dec. 15 Madison County Surveyor Tom Shepherd was driving a county owned vehicle in the 2600 block of Mounds Road and backed into the driver’s side of a parked vehicle, according to a police report.
Shepherd said he hadn’t been drinking and the APD officer didn’t request any field sobriety tests, but there are plans to change the county policy when it comes to vehicle accidents.
The current policy requires employees, department heads and elected officials to notify the Madison County Commissioners or the Human Resources Department of an accident involving a county owned vehicle.
The county handbook reserves the right to order post-accident tests as deemed appropriate based on the circumstances of the accident.
The post-accident testing as stated is on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the elected official, department manager, human resources or commissioners that may include screens for both drugs and alcohol.
The proposed amendment to the policy will remove the discretion of an elected official or department head and require testing for both drugs and alcohol.
At the scene of the Dec. 15 accident, Shepherd provided the other driver with the telephone number of the Madison County Commissioners to file an insurance claim and left the scene.
The APD officer asked Shepherd to return to the scene, which he did.
There were no tests conducted by the officer.
“I gave her my name and phone number,” Shepherd said Monday. “I went home and was asked to return to the scene.”
Shepherd reported the accident the next day to the county’s Human Resources department.
