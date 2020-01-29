ANDERSON — It appears likely that Madison County will start using vote centers in the May 5 primary.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt has been working for several months to open vote centers in the county and has the support of the chairmen of both major political parties in the county.
During a Wednesday meeting, Pratt said the effort is to make the use of vote centers a smooth transition.
A meeting to receive input from the public has been set for 10 a.m. Friday in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
The concept is to allow each registered voter in the county to cast a ballot at any of the vote centers. For example, a registered voter from Elwood who works in Anderson could vote at a center in the county seat.
Pratt said information about the change will be distributed through newspapers, social media, the county’s website. Each registered voter will receive a mailer explaining the change to vote centers.
There are 111 precincts in Madison County.
Pratt outlined a plan to have 27 vote centers open on May 5 in every community in Madison County and seven satellite vote centers open the week before the primary in Anderson, Elwood, Alexandria and Pendleton.
The satellite vote centers will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. from April 27 through May 1 and from noon to 5 p.m. on May 2.
Early voting will continue to be available on the second floor of the Madison County Government Center.
The locations have not been finalized and were selected through a bipartisan committee.
Pratt said concerns have been raised about the security of the electronic poll books. Pratt said they would be connected by a secure internet connection to make sure people only vote once.
Pratt said the county is purchasing refurbished electronic poll books from Election Systems & Software for the primary and new poll books will be purchased in the future.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said that counties that already have vote centers have had an increase in the number of voters.
“We hope to get more people engaged in the election process,” he said.
Willis said there will be a learning curve because people will no longer be voting in precinct locations.
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the local Democratic Party, said vote centers in Marion County showed a 5% to 7% increase in voter turnout.
Pratt said the number of vote centers in the future could be reduced depending on the data from the 2020 election cycle.
“This would save the county money,” Pratt said. “There would be few precinct workers.”
She said it’s difficult to find people willing to work as poll workers in the precincts.
Last year, Madison County purchased new voting machines that provide a paper ballot.
The county is leasing the machines for 10 years at a cost of $976,995 with the first payment starting in 2021.
The new machines replaced those purchased in 2006.
According to the Indiana Vote Center website, 40 of the 92 counties currently use vote centers during election cycles.
In central Indiana, that includes Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard and Marion counties.
