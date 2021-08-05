ANDERSON — After new boundary lines were approved for the three seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners, the process is beginning anew.
In 2019 by a 2-to-1 vote, Commissioner Kelly Gaskill and former Commissioner Mike Phipps approved renumbering and new district lines in time for the 2020 election.
At the time, the new boundaries were based on the 2010 population census and made it possible for all three commissioners to reside in Anderson.
A lawsuit sought to deny new district boundaries for the three commissioner seats.
Although Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem granted a preliminary injunction that would have maintained the original boundaries, the Indiana Court of Appeals stayed the injunction and ruled the new district lines would be used for the 2020 election.
The commissioners Tuesday voted to notify the Indiana Election District by the Aug. 11 deadline that it was starting the redistricting process based on the 2020 census data that is scheduled to be released by Sept. 30.
Commissioner John Richwine, who voted against the 2020 redistricting, said the county will be looking at new district boundaries for the three commissioner seats and the seven seats on the Madison County Council.
“We’re informing the state of possible changes,” he said.
Richwine said the county districts were redrawn following the 2010 census.
The new district boundaries have to be adopted before filing for the 2022 primary election begins next January.
County Attorney Jeff Graham said the commissioners have a cost estimate from an Indianapolis law firm to develop the new maps.
“It’s a labor intensive process,” Graham said.
The commissioners will be making a funding request to pay for the redistricting process from the county council at the September meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.