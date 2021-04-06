ANDERSON — Madison County has reached a settlement agreement with Catherine Ray, who alleged the county failed to provide her with means to communicate.
A lawsuit filed in 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana and a tort claim state that Ray, who is deaf, was not provided with someone that communicates using American Sign Language.
The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $9,500 payment to Ray, who was arrested by Anderson Police Department officers in 2018.
“There was a settlement conference with the county’s insurance carrier,” County Attorney Jeff Graham said.
The court documents state that while in custody Ray was given an injection by a nurse of a vaccine that she was not aware of its contents.
All she was asked by the nurse was a question regarding “TB” or tuberculosis.
“Both custody and medical staff refused to provide Ms. Ray with effective communication through a qualified sign language interpreter or any appropriate auxiliary aid,” the lawsuit and tort claim read.
Ray requested to make a telephone call and was provided with a device to help deaf people communicate.
According to the lawsuit, the device was inoperable because the jail officer was unable to provide the power cord.
Ray was released from the Madison County Jail the next day after posting a $500 bond.
The tort claim questioned the policies of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department when dealing with people incarcerated with disabilities.
Ray was seeking $30,000 in damages.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Brookman approved the settlement agreement and vacated all pending motions as moot.
In other business
The commissioners awarded a contract for the replacement of the bridge on County Road 425 East over Killbuck Creek.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the engineer’s estimate for the replacement was $713,000.
She said the county received three bids, with the contract awarded to Hoosier Pride Excavating in the amount of $554,206.
Bastin said work would start this fall.
Madison County is using $356,782 in Community Crossings matching funds from the state to replace the span.
The bridge was built in 1963. The storm water shed for the bridge covers 63 square miles and the surrounding properties are frequently under water.
The county started developing plans for the replacement of the bridge in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.