ANDERSON — Local units of government will be receiving an additional $1.3 million through a distribution of local income tax revenues from the state.
Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner said Monday the Indiana Department of Revenue holds some of the local income tax funds in an escrow account, which is then distributed once it exceeds 15% of the anticipated collections.
The county taxing units will receive $1,049,970 in local income tax collections for the general operating funds ant $262,492 from the public safety local income tax fund.
The revenues are being provided to cities and towns, township and the local library systems.
“I was expecting a payment this year,” Gardner said. “The state makes the payout once there is over 15% in the reserve fund.”
Gardner said the last distribution was in 2016 when the state returned $8.7 million to the county.
Madison County is receiving a total of $530,193, the city of Anderson will receive $480,014; Elwood will get $73,533; and Alexandria, $41,177.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said although the city has a healthy operating balance the city would run short of funding in some areas.
“The more we can bring in will be a big help in the future,” Broderick said.
He said there are concerns about funding in 2021. Broderick said the additional funding from the state will benefit the city’s finances.
“The money is definitely appreciated,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. “I will talk with our financial advisers to determine where best to use the funds.”
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad agreed the funding will come in handy.
“Not certain where the money will be used,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it. Finances are tight right now and we don’t know what to expect in the future.”
The original deadline to pay property taxes was Monday, but has been extended by the state until July 10.
Gardner said, thus far, the county has received an estimated $40 million in property tax payments.
He said the property tax settlement to the local units of government is set for June 5 and, if approved by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, will be distributed on June 10.
Gardner said after July 10 the county will provide an early settlement to the local taxing units.
