ANDERSON — By the end of next year, Madison County expects to have $1.2 million in its rainy day fund.
Auditor Rick Gardner said Wednesday, with the appropriations approved this year by the Madison County Council, the rainy day fund balance would be depleted.
Gardner said the anticipated revenues from the local option income tax will allow the county to place $100,000 per month into the rainy day fund.
To his knowledge, Gardner said, the county has never had a $1 million rainy day fund balance.
He said the county will end 2020 with an operating balance of up to $9.6 million.
The county’s operating balance was boosted up to $2 million in CARES Act funding for wages.
Gardner said the county was leasing buildings for the Madison County Community Corrections and Work Release five years ago.
Since then the county has constructed a new Community Corrections Complex, Work Release and Dispatch Center.
“In January, those loans will be paid off,” Gardner said. “Those were brand-new projects that are paid off.”
He said the county also contributed $3.75 million for the construction of the new Eisenhower Bridge in Anderson, with $13.5 million in federal funds.
“We don’t owe anything,” Gardner said. “We were operating on a slim cash flow balance but the CARES Act funding has helped the operating balance. This is exciting to me.”
Gardner said the county anticipates a decline in local option income tax revenue in 2022 because that tax distribution will be based on earnings this year.
Councilman Anthony Emery said the the county has been dealing with a shortfall in funding and the CARES Act money helped the fiscal picture.
“Having a rainy day fund is important and should be a priority,” he said.
Emery said emergencies surfaced during the year and the county had to scramble to find the funding.
In 2019, the Madison County Council transferred $400,000 from the wind farm economic development fund to pay outstanding bills, he said.
“We know there are some issues at the jail,” Emery said. “After the first of the year I believe the commissioners will move forward with a jail feasibility study.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.