ANDERSON — Another 11 residents of Madison County have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The Madison County Health Department reported Monday that the latest confirmed cases — seven women and four males — bring the total to 29.
The county’s numbers have increased by 25 since Thursday, according to the health department.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the health department, said a boy under the age of 10 is among the latest confirmed cases.
Grimes said the women who have tested positive are in their 80s, 60s, 50s and 20s and the men are in their 80s, 70s and 50s.
“The first few cases were from outside Madison County and brought in, but now we’re seeing cases from within our county indicating person-to-person transfer locally,” Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said Monday. “Local hospitals are seeing sicker patients and more of them.
“Long-term care facilities are becoming our epicenter right now,” he said. “They have a strict no-visitor policy in place and we have asked them to ascertain to what degree each patient is to be treated, if they become ill.”
Wright said this is painful for all families and staff but facilities must contain any suspected cases of COVID-19.
“Quarantine in place to contain any infections,” he said. “Moving older, sicker people will just expose more health care workers to illness with no change in the outcome.”
Wright said a rapid test is very close to being available which will help screen ill patients quickly.
“Things will get better but not before it gets worse,” he said.
Grimes said the local health department doesn’t know, at this time, how many Madison County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Grimes said the Monday information included the first test results from a private lab.
“The state is not being specific on the number of people in the county that have been tested,” she said.
“Please stay home, and only venture out for essential items,” Grimes stressed in a press statement. “Try to keep sick household member isolated, with minimal interaction at least 3 days after the fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and, at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. When caring for a sick loved once, remember to wash your hands frequently.”
Data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,786 positive tests statewide with 35 deaths reported. A total of 11,658 people have been tested statewide.
The state data is showing that 52% of the people testing positive are women, with the largest population of positive tests by age being 60 to 69 years old at 18% statewide.
For Madison County, 62% of the positive tests are women and the largest age groups for COVID-19 are for those residents between the ages of 50 and 69 at 17%.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said this weekend that Indianapolis is an emerging hotspot for the virus.
The Indianapolis metropolitan area, which includes Madison County and seven other counties around Marion County, is reporting 65% of the COVID-19 cases in the state. There were 1,162 reported cases in the region on Monday.
