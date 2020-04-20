ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported one new death from the new coronavirus and that 10 more people have tested positive.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said Monday that 34 people have died from the virus in the county and 347 people have tested positive.
“I’m hoping to increase our testing capabilities,” Grimes said. “But people should expect our numbers to go back up because of the additional testing that will be done.”
She said there is a percentage of Madison County residents who are following the stay-at-home order and won’t even go outside for their mail. She said another portion of the population is not following the order.
“The majority of people are following the guidelines by shopping for essentials and maintaining social distancing,” Grimes said.
She said the strike teams from the state work seven days a week visiting facilities that request a visit.
The first visit by the strike team tests five people. The next visit they test the medical staff and remaining residents so people can be grouped based on testing negative or positive, according to Grimes.
Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said that more than 100 people have died in long-term care facilities in Indiana.
Last Wednesday she said that number was 120.
Box said new guidelines are being formulated for long-term care facilities in terms of notifying resident and families of outbreaks.
Grimes said 24 people have died of COVID-19 at Bethany Pointe Health Campus; a total of 30 people have died in long-term care facilities in the county.
Six residents of Summit Health & Living in Summitville have died from the virus.
Grimes said it's safe to assume the virus is in most of the county's 13 long-term care facilities.
The state continues to show the number of deaths in Madison County as 32 on its website.
State officials said the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by seven Monday to 562, with the number of positive tests at 11,686.
According to the state, 89% of the deaths are people over the age of 60 and 36.6% of the reported positive cases for the same age group.
The state agency is reporting that 23.4% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 11.4% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
That was an increase in coronavirus patients using intensive care unit beds and on ventilators in the past 24 hours.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 192 deaths, which was no change from Sunday. Lake County has 47, Hamilton County, 35 and Johnson County is reporting 33.
Madison County has the state’s 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
The population of Johnson County is 156,225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.