ANDERSON — Another 11 residents of Madison County have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The Madison County Health Department reported Monday that 11 more positive tests have been received, bringing the total of people infected with COVID-19 in Madison County to 29.
The county’s numbers have increased by 25 since last Friday, according to figures from the health department.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the health department, said the latest results show a boy under the age of 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.
The results also show seven women and four men have tested positive.
Grimes said the women that have tested positive are ages 85, 66, 61, 54, 50 and 28 and the men are ages 86, 79, 55 and under 10.
She said the local health department at this point doesn't know how many Madison County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Grimes said the Monday information included the first test results from a private lab.
“The state is not being specific on the number of people in the county that have been tested,” she said.
“Please stay home, and only venture out for essential items,” Grimes said. “Try to keep sick household members isolated, with minimal interaction at least three days after the fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and, at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
“When caring for a sick loved once, remember to wash your hands frequently.”
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
