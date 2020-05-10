ANDERSON — For the second consecutive day, there were no new deaths reported in Madison County from the novel coronavirus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said eight more people tested positive, with two of them from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
The number of people who have tested positive in Madison County now stands at 513 and 58 people have died from the coronavirus.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported slightly different numbers Sunday because of a lag time in the reporting.
The state dashboard shows 503 cases, 57 deaths and 2,480 county residents tested.
Grimes said 42 of the 58 deaths in Madison County have been in long-term care facilities and two have been reported from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Health department records show 28 people have died at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, seven at Summit Health & Living in Summitville, three at Crown Pointe in Anderson, three at Providence in Anderson and one at Fall Creek Retirement Village in Pendleton.
Statewide, 24,126 Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 402 since Saturday.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 1,379 Hoosiers, up 17 from the total reported Saturday.
The state data shows that 89% of the people who have died in Madison County from COVID-19 are over the age of 60. Those over the age of 60 who have tested positive for the virus make up approximately 45% of the county’s total.
The state shows that 80.4% of the people who have died in Madison County are white and 3.6% are black.
Madison County continues to rank sixth in the state for the number of deaths from COVID-19.
Marion County has reported 416 deaths, followed by Lake County with 124, Johnson County with 85, Hamilton County with 80 and Allen County with 58.
DOC update for Madison County
The Indiana Department of Correction reported Sunday that 39 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Pendleton correctional and juvenile facilities. The DOC update showed 21 offenders are in quarantine and 65 have tested positive for the virus.
