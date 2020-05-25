ANDERSON — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that there were six new positive cases of the coronavirus in Madison County recorded over the weekend.
There have been no virus-related deaths in the county since last week, and the number remains at 62.
The number of positive cases in the county stands at 582, according ISDH dashboard, with 3,948 county residents having been tested.
According to the state’s website, 89.6% of the deaths in Madison County were people over the age of 60. For the age groups from 30 to 59, the number of people who have died is at 10.4%.
Of the positive cases in the county, 40% are for people above the age of 60, 42.4% between the ages of 30 and 59 and 17.6% under the age of 29.
ISDH reported Monday that eight people died in Indiana from COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed deaths to 1,832. There are an additional 152 people who have been presumed dead from the virus.
Of those who have died from the coronavirus in Indiana since March, a total of 876 or 47.8% have been residing in long-term care or correctional facilities.
The number of positive cases increased by 339 on Monday to 31,715, of which 4,086 or 12.8% are residents of long-term or correctional facilities.
Madison County continues to rank sixth in Indiana in the number of deaths from COVID-19. Marion County has reported 533 deaths, followed by Lake County with 167, Johnson County with 104, Hamilton County with 92 and Allen County with 66 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Correction is reporting 44 staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility and juvenile facility have tested positive.
The two Pendleton facilities are showing 56 offenders in isolation and 90 that have tested positive.
Surrounding counties
The five counties that border Madison County, not including Hamilton County, have reported 89 deaths and 1,039 people that have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Delaware County reported 34 deaths on Monday and 354 people that have tested positive; Hancock County reported 27 deaths and 319 positive cases; Grant County reported 20 deaths and 185 positive cases; Henry County has had seven deaths and 159 cases; and Tipton County reported one death and 22 positive cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.