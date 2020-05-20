ANDERSON — For the first time in almost a week, Madison County has reported one new coronavirus death.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Wednesday that new positive cases of the virus have been confirmed.
Eleven offenders in the Madison County Community Corrections work release facility tested positive, one resident of Bethany Pointe Health Campus and four among the general public, she said.
A week ago the community corrections complex reported 13 offenders had tested positive.
She said the offenders are being isolated for 14 days.
Grimes said Wednesday a man in his 80s died at home. The county’s death toll number for COVID-19 is 62.
The Indiana State Health Department website continues to show Madison County with 57 deaths as a result of the virus. The state website has different numbers for Madison County because of a lag in reporting.
The state and county are both showing that 568 local residents have tested positive for the coronavirus; 3,394 people have been tested.
With the recent slowing in the number of deaths in Madison County from the virus and positive cases among the general public, local health officials believe the rate of infections in the county is leveling off.
“We’ve been successful in minimizing the surge,” Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said. “We need to continue social distancing and practicing good health hygiene to move to the next stage.
“I do expect a small spike as we enter into fewer restrictions, so it’s important we contact trace and stay home if exposed or sick,” he said. “We can continue to keep cases at a minimum if we are careful.”
The state is showing that 89.5% of the deaths in the county were people over the age of 60 and 41% of the positive cases are for the same age group.
On Wednesday, ISDH reported 38 new deaths in Indiana, bringing the total from the coronavirus to 1,716.
The state reported 581 new cases. That raises the number of people who have tested positive to 29,274 with 3,625 positive cases among residents of long-term care facilities.
The number of beds in intensive care units across the state decreased by 20 to 2,594 with 16.6% being used by coronavirus patients.
The number of ventilators currently in use statewide also decreased by two – 3,075 – with 6.4% being used by COVID-19 patients.
Madison County continues to rank sixth in Indiana for the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus. Marion County has recorded 505 deaths; Lake County has had 149; Johnson County reports 99; Hamilton County, 91; and Allen County, 65.
With the federal government recommending last week that every resident and staff member in a long-term care facility be tested for the coronavirus, the American Health Care Association estimated the cost for one test nationwide in nursing homes would be $440 million. It did not include testing in assisted living or long-term care facilities.
The association estimated the cost in Indiana to test 39,004 residents and 47,770 staff members once would cost $13 million.
The estimates are based on a cost of $150 per test.
Department of Corrections
The DOC reported Wednesday that 44 staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility and Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus. The state has tested 188 staff members.
At the Pendleton Correctional Facility there are no offenders in quarantine, 44 are in isolation and 63 have tested positive.
The state’s juvenile facility reported 16 offenders in quarantine, 24 in isolation and 26 who have tested positive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.