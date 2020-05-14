ANDERSON — For the second time since April 27, no reported deaths or new coronavirus cases were reported in Madison County.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Thursday the county’s positive cases remained at 534 and that 60 people have died from the virus.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) website is showing different numbers for Madison County as a result of a lag time in reporting between the state and county agencies.
ISDH is showing 57 deaths in Madison County and 527 positive cases.
The number of positive cases at the Pendleton juvenile facility of the Indiana Department of Correction has more than doubled overnight.
The DOC website showed 24 offenders in the juvenile facility have tested positive for the virus as compared to 11 on Wednesday.
“The Indiana Dept. of Correction has and will continue to test staff and offenders in accordance with CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines,” the Indiana Joint Information Center responded to The Herald Bulletin when asked what steps were being taken to control the outbreak. “The IDOC Preparedness and Response Plan is being followed for any staff member or offender who test positive. As needed, symptomatic offenders are separated from other offenders.
Forty-five juvenile offenders in quarantine and 21 in isolation.
The number of offenders in quarantine at the maximum-security Pendleton Correctional Facility remained at three with 85 in isolation.
State numbers
The State Health Department reported Thursday that 26 Indiana additional people died of the coronavirus. The state’s total is 1,508.
Another 634 people tested positive, raising the state total of 26,053 confirmed of the 160,239 people who have been tested.
Indiana has increased the number of beds in intensive care units to 2,818 with 17.3% of those beds being used by coronavirus patients.
The state added 173 intensive care unit beds during the week.
ISDH reported that 7.1% of the 3,067 ventilators in the state are being used by COVID-19 patients.
Marion County is reporting 451 deaths; Lake County, 134; Johnson County 91; Hamilton County, 84 and Allen County, 61.
Madison County ranks sixth in the state.
