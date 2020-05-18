ANDERSON — Madison County health officials said there have been no new coronavirus deaths reported since last Thursday.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Monday that eight new positive cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 552.
Grimes said one new case was reported in the Pendleton Juvenile Correction Facility and one new case in the Madison County Community Corrections Complex.
She said the Indiana State Department of Health strike team was back at the Community Corrections Complex in Anderson on Monday.
“It appears we have flattened out the curve,” Grimes said as county residents continue to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing.
“The number of cases in the general population has been coming down the past 14 days,” she said Friday.
In the past eight days the county health department has reported 44 new positive cases with many of them found in the Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton juvenile facility and the county’s complex.
The Indiana State Department of Health website is showing different numbers for Madison County because of a lag in reporting.
On Monday, the state’s website showed 57 deaths, 551 positive cases and 3,292 people tested in Madison County. The state is showing that 89.5% of the deaths in the county were people over the age of 60 and 41% of the positive cases are for the same age group.
ISDH reported Monday 14 new deaths in Indiana, bringing the total from the coronavirus to 1,621. Of those, 732 were reported from long-term care facilities.
The state reported 492 new cases. That raises the number of people who have tested positive to 28,255. The state is showing 3,625 positive cases are among residents of long-term care facilities.
The number of beds in intensive care units across the state has declined by 151 to 2,674 with 15.9% being used by coronavirus patients.
The number of ventilators currently in use statewide increased by 36 to 3,093 with 6.9% being used by COVID-19 patients.
Madison County continues to rank sixth in Indiana for the number of deaths from the coronavirus. Marion County has recorded 480 deaths; Lake County has had 140; Johnson County reports 94; Hamilton County, 90; and Allen County, 61.
Indiana Department of Corrections
The Indiana Department of Corrections reported Monday that 43 staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility and juvenile facility have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 184 staff members have been tested in the two local facilities.
At the Pendleton Correctional Facility, 45 offenders are in isolation with 63 testing positive for the virus. Ninety offenders have been tested.
At the juvenile facility, 27 offenders are in quarantine and 17 are in isolation. Sixty-two offenders have been tested; 26 of those tested positive for the coronavirus.
