ANDERSON — When residents of Madison County awakened Wednesday morning, the temperature was 25 degrees below normal.
The average high temperature for Anderson this time of year is 36 degrees and the average low is 21 degrees. On Wednesday, it was 4 degrees below zero and was only expected to climb into the low 20s.
The temperature by Thursday morning is expected to remain in the mid-teens, with an additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches.
The high temperature for Thursday is forecast to be 23, with a low of 10 degrees. By Friday night, the thermometer is expected to fall to 1 degree.
Frostbite can take place within 30 minutes on any exposed skin when windchill temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees below zero.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the road conditions have improved significantly in the past 24 hours in the county.
Mellinger said the reduction in the wind and the sun have helped the Madison County Highway Department to clear most of the county roads.
Over the past 24 hours, the Sheriff’s Department responded to six property damage calls, one personal injury accident and nine calls to assist motorists.
Mellinger said he checked every welfare check on Wednesday and none were for residents without heat.
The Anderson Christian Center and the Main Street Church of God are both providing shelter around the clock for people forced to be out in the cold.
Pastor Don Billey said two men were brought to the church on Tuesday suffering from hypothermia.
Rob Spaulding, director of the Christian Center, said they have been handing out hundreds of winter items, including coats, gloves, hats, blankets and several thousand pairs of socks, at the Elose Center.
The Main Street Church of God was at capacity Tuesday, with eight men and two women staying overnight.
Spaulding said the men’s dormitory at the Christian Center was at capacity. He said women with children were being taken to Willow Place.
The Christian Center is also using a facility at Sixth and Main streets to house both men and women.
“We’re not turning anyone away,” Spaulding said.
Both warming centers are providing meals.
