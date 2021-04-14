ANDERSON — For the first time in a month, the state designation for the coronavirus in Madison County is yellow.
The Indiana State Department of Health has returned the county to a yellow designation based on positive coronavirus tests.
Stephanie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, explained that to be in the state’s lowest category of blue the positivity rate has to be below 5%.
She said a week ago the positivity rate for the county was at 4.4% and climbed to 6.3% this week.
“We know the number of tests in the county has decreased,” Grimes said. “With fewer people being tested and the number of cases remaining the same the positivity rate will increase.”
She said the county will continue to have the yellow designation for two weeks.
“I hope in two weeks we go back to blue,” Grimes said. “This is probably caused by spring break travel. By the end of April, we should have a better idea of where the county stands.”
Grimes stresses the continued use of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing to lower the number of positive cases.
During the Madison County Board of Health meeting Wednesday, the board by consensus agreed that masks should continue to be worn in Madison County-owned facilities through the month of April.
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the board, encouraged people to wear masks in Madison County for at least two weeks after the last school spring break.
Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said people should continue to wear the mask through the month of April.
“A mask mandate takes two to three weeks to take effect,” he said. “We don’t want to lift the mandate and then have to reimpose it.”
Wright said locally there are positive coronavirus cases being reported, mostly among young people.
Abbott said the elderly population for the most part are being vaccinated.
“It’s really smart and wise to wear the masks if you care about your neighbors,” board member Carol Purdy said.
Grimes said 3,000 people per week are being vaccinated in Madison County and the county has 6,000 doses of the vaccine.
She said the last Johnson & Johnson vaccine was provided last week at Hoosier Park and last month in Elwood.
The use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused by the state and U.S. Food and Drug Administration because of concerns over blood clots developing in those who have received the vaccine. The clots have formed in just six of the more than 7 million people reported to have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
