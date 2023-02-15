ANDERSON — The Madison County American Rescue Plan Leadership Team is considering requests for $2.6 million from various county departments.
The county has an ARP fund balance of $21,791,033. The county received $25,167,259 in ARP funds in two payments made in 2021 and 2022.
Commissioner John Richwine said Wednesday that each department submitting a funding request was given the opportunity to explain its proposal and to answer questions from the Leadership Team and the public.
He said each Leadership Team member will be given time to review and score each of the funding requests.
Richwine said proposals that will get funding will be announced at a meeting next week.
He said the consulting firm of Baker Tilly is reviewing each funding application to make sure it complies with the federal guidelines.
The largest request, for $727,943, was submitted by Madison County Community Corrections, Sheriff’s Department, Juvenile Detention and Central Dispatch to replace and assign all correctional officers with a portable walkie talkie radio.
The proposal is intended to make sure the radios are compatible with future broadband connectivity and to increase safety for the employees.
By assigning a walkie talkie portable radio to each employee, it will reduce the risk of spreading respiratory infections.
The Madison County prosecutor’s office is requesting $672,750 to modernize the handling of misdemeanor cases and infractions in the city court systems in Anderson and Elwood.
The request is to hire a prosecutor and legal secretary for three years to eliminate a backlog in cases in the two city courts.
“This is to address the backlog,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said. “Right now, there is one prosecutor assigned to the two courts.”
The office is also seeking $112,560 to digitize court records and to decrease prosecutors' case preparation time.
The six Circuit Courts are requesting $60,000 to hire a public defender to assist people facing eviction in all the courts.
Jim Hunter, court administrator, said there has been an increase in the number of evictions cases since the COVID-19 pandemic moratorium was lifted.
“It would provide legal advice before a person could be evicted,” he said.
Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe said other funding options are being considered to maintain the eviction program after three years.
“Right now we’re not helping people that really need help,” he said.
Chief Public Defender Bryan Williams is requesting $225,000 total for three years to hire a public defender in Madison Superior Court 2 to handle a backlog of Children in Need of Services cases.
Williams said that during the pandemic, the Indiana Division of Child Services stopped filing parental termination cases.
“Those numbers have increased, and the caseload for those public defenders is making them close to (being) out of compliance with the state guidelines.”
The state reimburses Madison County 40% of the cost for public defenders, approximately $1 million this year, if the caseload is in compliance with the state guidelines.
“A new public defender for three years will reduce the backlog,” Williams said.
Circuit Court Division 2 Judge Steve Koester said there were 124 parental termination cases filed in 2022, and 56 cases have already been filed this year.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott is requesting $236,600 to purchase two Chevrolet Suburbans to be used as transport vehicles for the office.
Other requests are: Adult Probation, $90,000 and $54,000; Problem Solving Court, $128,320; IT Department, $169,611 and $102,021.