ANDERSON — After more than a year of gathering information by staff, the draft comprehensive plan for Madison County is starting to take shape.
Ralph Holmes, senior community planner with the Madison County Council of Governments, said the draft plan has been provided to the steering committee and will be presented to the Madison County Planning Commission on Feb. 11.
He said the Planning Commission will send a recommendation to the Madison County Board of Commissioners by March 9, which will then begin a two-month comment period.
Holmes said there were 1,650 responses to a survey distributed by COG which is the equivalent to 3.17% of the households in the county.
Survey respondents said Madison County should promote growth and development in the existing communities, he said.
“They also favored a diverse economy, that the county be a leader in technology and invest in renewable energy,” Holmes said.
Respondents said the county’s greatest strengths were affordability and access to Interstate 69 for economic development opportunity.
“They said the negative public input was the greatest threat to economic growth in the county,” Holmes said. “We didn’t find the weaknesses a surprise; it was echoed in all our public meetings.”
John Lavine, COG project manager, said the survey results will be used by the focus groups, steering committee and the public to form goals and objectives.
“The comprehensive plan is about 85% complete,” he said. “Conservation of farmland is a part of the comprehensive plan.”
Lavine said people wanted to see growth limited to the existing urban boundaries and the next step will be a rewriting of the zoning ordinances.
Holmes said people want the growth to take place in the existing space inside the city and town limits.
Lavine said people also wanted to see biking and hiking trails connecting the Madison County communities and mentioned connecting the Monon Trail and Cardinal Greenway within the county.
The draft plan is being updated daily. Local residents can review the plan and leave comments at: www.forwardMadisonCounty.com.
Local residents Cheryl Jones and Tina Brown were the winners of $300 gift cards as part of the contest for completing the survey.
