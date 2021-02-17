ANDERSON — By a split vote, the Madison County Board of Commissioners is switching legal counsel in the redistricting lawsuit.
Commissioners John Richwine and Darlene Likens voted Wednesday to terminate the representation for the county by the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill cast the no vote.
The commissioners designated the law firm of County Attorney Jeff Graham to file a limited appearance for the purpose of requesting a continuance of a Thursday hearing in Hamilton County.
The county is requesting the continuance to hire another law firm to represent the county in the lawsuit filed by local residents Wes Likens and Kevin Sipe over the change in the boundaries of the three commissioner districts for the 2020 election.
There is a hearing scheduled Thursday in Hamilton County for Superior Court 1 Judge Mike Casati to determine how much in legal costs the county is entitled to from Wes Likens and Sipe.
Graham said if the judge doesn’t grant the continuance, the county will have to representation at the hearing.
He said his Elwood law firm can’t represent the county because it has done legal work for either Wes Likens or Sipe in the past.
He said Darlene Likens could vote on the resolution to replace Bose McKinney & Evans in the lawsuit, but not on the law firm to represent the county in the future.
Wes Likens is Darlene Likens' son.
Gaskill asked how Graham could represent the county if his firm has a conflict.
Graham said it was only to ask for a continuance until a new law firm could be hired.
“This is set for a hearing,” Gaskill said. “This is going to cost the taxpayers more money by hiring another attorney.”
She noted that Madison County has already won the lawsuit brought by Wes Likens and Sipe.
Richwine said he pulled new claims submitted by Bose McKinney & Evans for approximately $100,000 for the redistricting law suit, arbitration with Lehman’s Heating & Air and work done for the commissioners in late 2020.
“The County Council has made their wishes known,” he said of the decision last year to only pay Bose McKinney & Evans for general work performed for the county. “We need to stop this runaway train.”
Madison County, through attorney Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans, contends the county is entitled to approximately $156,759 from Sipe and Wes Likens for the cost of the legal action and the subsequent appeals.
