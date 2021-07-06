ANDERSON – Madison County is submitting an application for up to $750,000 through the Community Crossings state grant program.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said Tuesday the county received a $1 million grant for paving work last year, but the money was returned during the transition of her taking the position.
She said the county also received a grant from the state to replace the bridge on County Road 425 East over Killbuck Creek.
Bastin said the bid for the replacement of the bridge came in lower than anticipated, leaving the county approximately $200,000 toward the new grant request from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
She said the required matching funds for the Community Crossings grant is available from the county’s share of the local wheel tax.
Bastin said if the Community Crossing grant is awarded by the state the county will be repaving a number of roads during the year.
The commissioners voted unanimously to have council president John Richwine sign a letter indicating the county will have the matching funds available if the grant is awarded.
The commissioners also agreed to hire USI Consulting to assist Bastin with the grant application for an amount not to exceed $5,000.
Bastin explained it was the first Community Crossings grant that she was submitting to the state.
In other business, the commissioners hired David Kane as the new director of the Madison County Community Corrections facilities.
He replaces Jeff Ash who was appointed earlier this year to the position, but has resigned.
Kane is a former member of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
The board approved a resolution to allow for one member of the three-member Board of County Commissioners to attend meetings via the internet as allowed under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency declaration.
Jeff Graham, county attorney, said the health emergency declaration is scheduled to end on July 31.
