ANDERSON — Madison County plans to apply for $1 million in state Community Crossings funding, which Madison County Engineer Joe Copeland said he wants to use to replace a bridge on County Road 425 East over Killbuck Creek.
The county is required to match the $1 million provided by the state if the application is approved.
At Monday night’s meeting, the Madison County commissioners approved a contract with Volkert Inc. to perform right of way work on three parcels for the bridge project at a cost of $13,560.
Copeland said Tuesday that the estimated cost to replace the bridge is $700,000.
He said the county will request $1 million from the Indiana Department of Transportation. The remaining funding will be used to repave county roads.
The commissioners approved a contract with Davis Excavating to repair concrete streets in three subdivisions – Richland Woods, Woodscliff and The Woods.
Copeland said there were four bidders. Davis submitted the lowest bid of $138,364.
The commissioners tabled Copeland’s request to award a contract to complete a required Americans with Disabilities Act Transit Plan update.
Copeland said the plan has not been updated since 2013 and has to be approved by the Indiana Department of Transportation for the county to receive federal funding.
Copeland recommended hiring SJCA Engineering & Surveying to complete the ADA Transit Plan.
He said SJCA’s price of $39,085 was higher than the quote from the Madison County Council of Governments.
Copeland said the difference was that SJCA could complete the work in 90 days and the Council of Governments indicated it would take nine months.
Jerry Bridges, executive director of COG, said the work could be done in six months and the state has already approved the extension.
Commissioner John Richwine said he preferred that COG get the work.
