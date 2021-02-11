ANDERSON — After Madison County voters spent hours in line waiting to cast ballots last November, the first step has been taken toward implementing vote centers in 2022.
The County Council voted unanimously Tuesday on a resolution to institute vote centers by the May 2022 primary.
The county’s Board of Commissioners will have to approve the vote center concept.
Voters in some precincts in Madison County didn’t cast their ballots until past midnight on Election Day and many stood in line for several hours.
With the election of Republican Darlene Likens to the Board of County Commissioners, the vote center plan is expected to be approved. Likens supported the vote center concept when she served as county clerk and was a member of the local Election Board.
Commissioner John Richwine supported the concept last year while Commissioner Kelly Gaskill cast a no vote.
Last year the Madison County Election Board voted to adopt vote centers during the 2020 election with eight satellite locations, which would include early voting.
That plan had five satellite voting centers in Anderson and one each in Elwood, Alexandria and Pendleton. They would have been open 28 days before Election Day for early voting.
A year ago, Gaskill and former Commissioner Mike Phipps voted not to implement the vote center concept in 2020.
Then Phipps and Gaskill would not approve additional voting machines and tabulators for last year’s elections, despite the fact the County Council did approve the expenditure.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said Tuesday the county will have to purchase electronic poll books and additional equipment for the 2022 election cycle.
She didn’t know the exact cost of the equipment, but expects to provide that information to the County Council at the March meeting.
“It will remain the exact same plan as last year,” Pratt said. “Some of the locations might change.”
Council President Ben Gale said the Election Board develops the plan and submits it to the state for approval.
“Clerk Olivia Pratt put together a well-thought-out plan,” Councilman Anthony Emery said. “We had a plan in place. Unfortunately that didn’t happen and people were waiting in long lines.
“I applaud the clerk for bringing this forward,” he said.
Currently 40 of Indiana’s 92 counties use vote centers in their elections.
