ANDERSON — Two Madison County government offices are working together to protect local residents against rising property fraud.
According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the largest growing white-collar crime nationally. It can be as simple as someone recording a fraudulent document that makes it appear as though someone else now owns your home.
The Madison County Auditor’s office and Madison County Recorder’s office are both taking steps to protect property owners and members of the public from such fraud.
Auditor Rick Gardner said properties are being listed on internet sites for sale or rent by people who are not the rightful property owners. Several local cases have been turned over to the Indiana State Police and Anderson Police Department for investigation, he reported.
“Our suggestion is when buying a property go through a secure closing with title insurance,” Gardner noted.
In some cases, property purchasers are being given a quit-claim deed, which the auditor's office is unable to use to complete a transfer.
“These are fraudulent activities that are predatory,” Gardner said.
The auditor’s office is now requiring identification from the buyer, seller and any third parties involved in the transaction.
“We’re doing our due diligence,” Gardner said. “We’re checking the records to determine the last registered property owner.”
Gardner said there have been at least six local property fraud incidents recently, some involving a fraudulent notary public. The fraudulent activity surrounds vacant properties, absentee ownership and tax sales, he said. In recent months, there have also been cases where unsuspecting buyers purchased properties that had been slated for demolition by the city of Anderson.
“We have found several people that have been involved in fraudulent documents several times,” Gardner noted.
If you're purchasing a property with cash, don't rush into any agreement, research the seller and contact the auditor’s office to verify the legal owner, Gardner advised.
Incoming County Recorder Angie Abel noted that her office has a free property fraud alert program. Local residents can register for the program, and if any property transfer activity is associated with their name, they receive an alert notice by email or text.
Sign up for the program on the county’s website, by telephone or in-person at the Madison County Government Center.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings noted that a significant portion of the local property fraud seems to be targeting Hispanics and also targeting people who are incarcerated.
“There have been cases where people bond out of jail and find someone living in their house,” he said. “It can happen to anyone. I’m glad the recorder’s office has the mechanism in place and the auditor’s office is requiring identification.”