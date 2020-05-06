ANDERSON — Madison County has terminated the contract with the company that was providing health care to county employees through a clinic on Mounds Road.
In March, the Madison County commissioners gave PMR Healthcare of Indianapolis until April 9 to meet the terms of the contract.
At that time, county attorney Jonathan Hughes said consultant Brown and Brown had found that PMR Healthcare was in breach of contract in at least four areas.
Hughes said Wednesday the county employee health clinic closed on April 9.
Employees were given notice and have been told what other options are available to them.
Hughes said Brown & Brown will be advising the commissioners on what other clinic providers might be available, or if alternative options are more effective and efficient both for the county and the employees.
“In the midst of the Covid-19 health emergency, providing telemedicine and prescription services was the most efficient and effective, and those options have been deployed,” Hughes said.
Madison County entered into a contract with PMR in 2016 and it was extended in 2018, a year before it expired at a higher rate for additional services.
Under the agreement, PMR was to provide a full-time physician for 40 hours a week, bill for certain services when rendered, and provide certain follow-up and recordkeeping.
“During the course of the agreement, it became apparent that PMR was billing the county for services that were not actually rendered,” Hughes said. “For example, in 2019, PMR billed the county for certain X-ray services when it did not have an X-ray technician and was sending employees to other facilities to receive X-ray services.”
Hughes said PMR refunded the county, but it required the county to bring that issue to PMR’s attention. The county learned from an employee that they were sent to an outside location for X-ray services.
He said in February the county learned that PMR did not have a full-time physician on staff, and that it was, instead, employing a nurse practitioner.
“PMR has never identified how long they failed to have a physician, or reimburse the county for the months where the county was paying for a physician but none was present,” Hughes said. “PMR did not disclose this to the county, and it was only discovered after an inquiry from the county’s consultant, Brown & Brown.”
The county notified PMR of its breach of the contract for several issues including failure to provide a full-time physician and failure to provide evidence that it was engaging in certain recordkeeping and follow-up as provided for in the agreement.
Brown & Brown has been able to obtain additional services for county employees including telemedicine and increased access to prescriptions at no cost to the employee, Hughes said. Brown & Brown is examining the effectiveness of the clinic versus other options available to the county.
Hughes said since August 2016, the county has paid $4.5 million to PMR. He said since the contract was renewed in October 2018, quarterly payments were increased from an average of $220,000 to $350,000.
“To pay that amount of money and not receive the services guaranteed under the contract was unacceptable,” Hughes said.
When the contract was renewed in 2018 PMR Healthcare was to provide expanded services to include weight management, treatment of diabetes to include free insulin, expanded women’s services, mental health and physical therapy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.