ANDERSON – For the first time this year Madison County is paying for the demolition of three abandoned properties in Pipe Creek Township.
Last week, the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved the request of Brad Newman, director of the planning department, for authorization to demolish and clear the three properties.
Newman said the cost to demolish an abandoned house and a mobile home and to remove debris and several junk vehicles is $7,500.
The county has budgeted for the year $32,000 for the removal of unsafe structures.
The three properties are at 2021 South R St. Two are owned by David Wright and the third is owned by Brian Chambers.
“This is an issue that has been there for some time,” Newman said. “The structures are not capable of being repaired.”
Newman said both structures, which have no running water or electricity, are considered unsafe and that squatters are living in one of the structures.
“It’s a health concern and the Madison County Health Department is aware of the situation,” he said. “The Sheriff’s Department has been called to the property several times.”
Commissioner John Richwine made the motion, which was approved unanimously, to remove the two structures, trash and abandoned vehicles.
“It should be returned to barren ground after the demolition is completed,” he said.
Bridge upkeep
County engineer Joe Copeland said the estimated cost of bridge replacement and repair for 2020 is $3.3 million.
Last year, the county commissioners voted to increase the property tax rate for the cumulative bridge fund by one cent to 3.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
In 2017, the cumulative bridge tax rate generated $727,000. That number dipped slightly in 2018, to $717,202. The new tax rate is expected to generate approximately $1 million this year.
Copeland informed the commissioners that over the next 20 years the county is looking at spending at estimated $46.2 million to replace bridges and a total cost of $76.6 million.
He said the county needs to spend an average of $3.8 million annually through 2039 on bridge replacement and maintenance.
