ANDERSON — For the first time in more than four months, the Madison County court system will start conducting jury trials in August.
Jury trials were suspended throughout the state by the Indiana Supreme Court on March 18 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Indiana Supreme Court has set Aug. 14 as the expiration date for continuing of early trial demands and has requested that each county submit a reopening plan, including jury trials. Madison County has submitted a plan.
Currently there are signs posted on the third and fourth floors of the Madison County Government Center that the wearing of masks is required.
People entering the courthouse are encouraged to wear masks in the building and their temperatures are checked by a representative of the Madison County Health Department.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims said Tuesday the county is expecting to conduct the first jury trial within the first two weeks of August.
Sims said prospective jurors will be interviewed at the Flagship Enterprise Center. She said it’s possible that trials will also be conducted at that site.
“The suspension was needed in order to protect the health of court users and court staff, and it provided us the opportunity to redesign our jury process with input from local health officials,” Sims said. “Now it is critical that we restart jury trials, which are key to the fair administration of justice.
“The Madison County Circuit Court Judiciary has been working diligently with our justice partners to balance access to justice and the right to a jury trial with the health and safety of all involved,” she said.
Steps being implemented locally include: New jury screening questionnaires to identify vulnerable persons; requiring the wearing of masks by all potential jurors, participants, and judiciary staff; acquisition of other personal protective equipment and installation of Plexiglas inside court spaces; social distancing to include jurors meeting in much larger spaces or in separate rooms and jury selection will take place in a larger than normal venue where appropriate social distancing can be maintained.
“Jury service will look much different going forward as we are proceeding with numerous safety precautions, such as smaller groups meeting in larger spaces, diligent use of protective equipment, fewer trials being conducted simultaneously, routine facility cleaning during the day and deep cleaning at night, availability of hand sanitizers and temperature checks,” Sims said. “New processes and technologies will take some adjustment and refining as they are implemented, and processes may be updated as information becomes available and the trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic progresses.”
