ANDERSON — The Madison County Council will start work Tuesday on preparing the county’s 2023 budget, faced with the task of cutting about $4.8 million from requests.
The budget hearings start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the second session starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the requested budgets amount to $46.3 million for 2023. He said projected revenue for the general fund is $41.5 million.
Elected officials and county department heads will spend the two hearing days talking about what they are seeking.
In September, the council will have a special meeting to reduce the spending requests.
Gardner said the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance is allowing a 5% overall increase in each county's budget for 2023.
The Madison County Commissioners is requesting a 2023 budget of $13.3 million, compared with $10.8 million this year.
Gardner said health insurance costs for county employees is expected to increase next year by 25%, or $2 million.
He said the public safety local income tax revenues are increasing by $900,000 in 2023.
“The council will have to make some hard decisions,” Gardner said. “Anything budgeted at more than $41 million will reduce the operating balance, which has to be between $9 million and $9.5 million.”
The operating money pays the county's general bills between the June and December disbursements of tax revenues.
He said the council is spending this week reviewing all the budgets that have been submitted.
Ben Gale, president of the Madison County Council, said that as in past years, the council would remove all requested pay increases from the budgets.
“We have done that the past two years and wait to see how much is left before determining a pay increase for employees."
The requested raises for employees in the general fund is approximately $1 million.
Gale said the council will use a similar process as employed for the 2022 budget, looking at spending trends over the prior three years.
“We don’t want to underfund budget items that we know will have to be spent."
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger is requesting approval to hire three new road deputies.