ANDERSON – After initially denying a request, the Madison County Visitors Bureau has released their financial records for the past five years.
The Herald Bulletin made an access to public records request seeking the amount of money received and how those funds were spent.
Attorney Ashley Hopper, representing the Visitors Bureau said the commission is a public agency but the Visitors Bureau is a not for profit and not considered a public agency.
As established the Visitors Bureau commission receives the funds from the innkeeper’s tax and then provides the Bureau with the funds to operate.
“The Commission does not have any records regarding expenditures of the Madison County Innkeeper’s Tax,” Hopper wrote in her response. “Any expenditures of the Madison County Innkeeper’s Tax are records of the Bureau.”
Mark Thacker, executive director of the Visitors Bureau, issued a statement Friday that the requested records are being made available.
“The Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau received a public records request and has responded pursuant to state law,” Thacker said. “While the Bureau has complied with state law in regards to the request, in the interest of transparency and to foster confidence in the mission of the Visitors Bureau to promote tourism in Madison County, the Visitors Bureau has decided to share profit and loss statements for the years 2015-2020.”
The initial decision by the Visitors Bureau to not disclose how the funds are spent is a concern from the three Anderson area lawmakers.
“The Innkeeper’s tax creates a commission, which has authority to receive and expend the tax revenues so clearly it is subject to both state audit and the APRA (Access to Public Records Act),” State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said.
“The statute expressly allows the commission to include expenditures of the revenues to the Bureau,” he said. “I understand the Bureau’s position it is not subject to the APRA. If as a practical matter these tax revenues are then spent by the Bureau, I would think the intent of APRA to provide transparency as to the use of public funds should apply.”
Lanane said he'd be open to the idea the law should be amended to make sure public accountability and transparency is assured.
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, requested a review of the statute that created the Madison County Visitors Bureau by the Legislative Services Agency
“It was their initial interpretation that the revenues and expenditures of the commission are publicly available,” she said. “I agree with them.
“Although the commission may contract with the bureau for promotion services, I believe it is in the best interests of taxpayers, who fund the commission and ultimately the bureau, that there be transparency in their financial records.”
Austin said that she knows of other visitor and convention bureaus that are required to disclose their expenditures.
“As a citizen, I don’t like that,” Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, said of the denial to disclose the expenditures.
“There should be transparency,” he said. “It should be a condition to be transparent in how the money is spent.”
The Herald Bulletin is awaiting an opinion from the Indiana Public Access Counselor on whether or not the financial records of the Visitors Bureau is covered by the Access to Public Records Act.
