ANDERSON — County officials are raising concerns about a proposal to expand a Pendleton subdivision that wants access through another residential area.
Arbor Homes wants to expand the Huntzinger Farms subdivision and is seeking permission to connect to a two-lane street running through Lantern Meadows.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday tabled the request to determine if Arbor Homes is willing to make improvements to the Lantern Meadows streets and to resolve ongoing drainage issues.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said Arbor Homes wants to route traffic into the expanded Huntzinger Farms addition instead of getting state approval from the Indiana Department of Transportation for a new access road off Indiana 9 or Indiana 67.
“We have some concerns about that,” Bastin said.
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said the proposal is once completed to have 825 residential units in Huntzinger Farms.
“There would be significant traffic through Lantern Meadows,” he said. “There is also a long-standing drainage issue.
“It would be routing traffic to a major subdivision through a smaller residential subdivision,” Newman said.
Bastin and Newman said they would only consider the request if Arbor Homes would be willing to pay for an upgrade to the Lantern Meadows streets and drainage system.
Newman said the original plan for Huntzinger Farms had access from Indiana 9 and Indiana 67.
He said Arbor Homes was opposed to a traffic count on the Lantern Meadows streets that would connect to the expansion of Huntzinger Farms.
Road repairs
The commissioners approved a contract with the Klink Group for $112,600 to repair 6 miles of roads in Boone Township.
Bastin said the Boone Township roads need to be reclaimed. She said chip and sealing the roads or patching would not resolve the problems.
She said the work would include removal of the existing road surface, construction of a new road base and repaving.
The roads to be repaired include:
• County Road 375 West from the Grant County line to County Road 1850 North.
• County Road 400 West from 1850 North to 1700 North.
• County Road 350 West from 1700 North to 1550 North.
• County Road 1475 North from 300 West to 200 West.
• County Road 1500 North from 200 West to 100 West.
