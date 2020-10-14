ANDERSON — An unexpected increase in local option income tax revenues has resulted in a 2021 balanced budget for the operation of Madison County government.
The county’s budget for operating expenses is approximately $37.1 million, according to county Auditor Rick Gardner. The total budget for all funds is $47.1 million.
“The local option income tax estimate from the state came back stronger then expected,” he said. “We will have a balanced budget to projected revenues.”
Gardner said the goal was to have a 2021 budget in the amount of $36.5 million.
He noted the 2021 budget was lower than the budget approved for this year, which was $37.9 million.
“I have no problems with the budget,” Gardner said.
The county will start 2021 with an operating balance of $7 million, which is less than the hoped for cash-on-hand balance of $9 million.
“That was difficult,” Council President Pete Heuer said of the budget process.
The council voted to return to the commissioners’ budget for next year the position for a county administrator, which was eliminated earlier this year at a salary of $48,301, not including benefits.
In September, Gardner said the projected revenue coming into the county for 2021 was estimated at $36.5 million.
At the time, he told members of the Madison County Council that an additional $500,000 had to be cut from the proposed 2021 budget requests.
The original budget requests for next year were in the amount of $41,482,367.
At the September meeting, the council approved $271,631 in new funding requests that reduced the projected operating balance.
He said any new money requests this year, including $318,190 at the meeting, would reduce the operating balance entering 2021.
Gardner said the county should enter the new year with an operating balance of more than $9 million.
Because of the tight budget constraints, the county council did not approve a pay increase for employees in 2021.
Council members did approve the hiring of an additional deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and two new employees for the county jail.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger had requested three new deputies.
