ANDERSON — Over the past three weeks the number of deaths in Madison County associated with the novel coronavirus has been on the decline, according to death certificates at the Madison County Health Department.
As of Sunday, 58 people had died in Madison County, including two offenders at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Since April 19, 15 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
For the period from March 29 through April 18, the county recorded 41 deaths from the coronavirus.
While the number of deaths in the county has decreased weekly, the number of people who have tested positive continues to increase, but at a slower pace.
With more testing taking place, the number of people who test positive for the coronavirus is expected to increase.
“It’s encouraging and we all can use some encouragement,” Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the local health department, said of the decline in the number of deaths in the county.
Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said county officials need to continue to be vigilant.
“Hopefully we are flattening the peak,” Wright said. “We need to continue to gauge. Time will tell.”
With Gov. Eric Holcomb starting to phase in the relaxing of the stay-at-home order and businesses reopening, there is a concern about a spike in cases.
“With businesses reopening, face coverings are recommended and we need to make sure we are washing our hands, and social distancing and we will continue to decrease,” said Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the county’s board of health.
The state’s Joint Information Center said while a decrease in the number of deaths is encouraging, officials know that as people may venture out more, more people are likely to become infected.
“That is why we will continue a constant real-time monitoring of the four core principles that are guiding the stages of reopening,” the Center said in an email response to The Herald Bulletin. “Access to healthcare and preventing and controlling outbreaks are key as the state response works to prevent additional deaths.”
Madison County reported 42 of the 58 deaths in the county were in long-term care facilities.
“Sure, preventive measures are working in our long-term care facilities,” Wright said. “The protective measures are working.”
Abbott said there has to be a concern about the mental health of the residents.
“At the same time, we need to be mindful of mental health,” he said. “Many have been isolated in their rooms for so long. They have no physical touch; they want a hug. Families cry together through outside windows.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.