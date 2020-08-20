ANDERSON — As the first woman to serve as a judge in Madison County, Angela Warner Sims continues to take the responsibility to heart.
Warner Sims was appointed in 2012 by Gov. Mitch Daniels to replace Rudy Pyle, who was named to the Indiana Court of Appeals, as judge of Madison Circuit Court 1.
Warner Sims ran unopposed in 2014 and is again unopposed this year for another six-year term on the bench.
Last week, she presided over the county’s first jury trial at the Flagship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got great feedback from the jurors,” she said. “They felt safe and that everything ran smooth.”
Warner Sims said some lessons were learned.
“We used the auditorium for the trial and another conference room for the jurors,” she said. “Each juror was given an individual tote bag that included a mask, sanitizer, note pad and pens that were all brand-new.”
The rooms were sanitized before and after each use, she said.
Warner Sims, 46, was born and raised in Anderson and received her law degree from the Indiana University law school in Indianapolis in 1999. She was in private practice of law 13 years and served as a public defender in felony cases before taking the bench.
In addition to her responsibilities as judge, she is the mother of two children.
She ran for prosecutor in 2010 against Rodney Cummings in the GOP primary.
“I had not really considered running for office,” Warner Sims said while working as a public defender.
“I was frustrated with a lot going on in the judicial system,” she said. “I wanted to get further involved and had some ideas I thought would make a difference.
“I felt that I was qualified and it was a fast decision to run for prosecutor, decided in February.
“It was a great experience,” Warner Sims said. “It was a close race and I had a lot of interaction with the community.”
Serving as a judge was not one of her goals when the local judgeship became available.
“It was an opportunity that presented itself at the right time,” Warner Sims said. “I got unexpected attention from the 2010 campaign.
“I was approached by others to run for judge including Judge Dennis Carroll,” she said.
Carroll said at the time Warner Sims was one of the most active and responsible lawyers.
“She was always prepared and was an excellent defense attorney,” he said. “Her experience in domestic relations cases was important. I thought she would make a great judge.”
Warner Sims said, like everyone, she wanted to know the governor’s decision.
“It was exciting but also overwhelming with the new responsibility,” she said after being notified of the appointment.
“I had a well established law practice at the time,” Warner Sims said. “During the interview process it was nice to be recognized for what I had accomplished.”
She said being the first woman to serve as a judge was not at the forefront of her thinking when she applied for the appointment.
“I didn’t think about the impact it would have at the time,” Warner Sims said. “The realization came shortly before I was sworn in.”
It was a new chapter in her career with added responsibility, she said.
When people call her judge when the family is out in public her children are reminded that their mom has a greater responsibility.
Warner Sims expected to have opposition in both 2014 and again this year.
“I expected to have an opponent,” she said. “I’m grateful and very pleased. I hope it’s recognition that I’m doing a good job.”
Warner Sims said the toughest cases are the ones dealing with children.
“It absolutely impacts you,” she said. “I go home and squeeze my kids a little tighter.”
In addition to her responsibilities in Circuit Court, Warner Sims has been the judge in the county’s Drug, Problem Solving and Re-entry courts since 2014, when Judge Thomas Newman Jr. retired.
“There used to be different judges in each court with a local rule that the judge would change every three years,” Warner Sims said.
“Graduation makes every minute worth it,” she said of the additional duties. “It’s great to see people out in the community that have gone through those courts that have turned their lives around.”
