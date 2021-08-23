ANDERSON — The Indiana Public Access Counselor says the Madison County Land Use and Development Code is in conflict with the Open Door Law and should be updated.
"I am disinclined to take the (Madison County Planning) Commission to task over a technical issue so long as they take steps to remedy the matter going forward," said Public Access Counselor Luke Britt.
Britt's advisory opinion was issued Aug. 4, after a formal complaint was filed by Sean Smith on June 10.
Smith alleged that the Madison County Planning Commission violated the Open Door Law by refusing to publish agendas outside the entrance to the meeting location as required by state law.
Britt noted in his opinion that all meetings of a governing body of a public agency should be open at all times to let members of the public observe and record the proceedings, according to Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-3(a).
Smith said the June 8 agenda was not posted to the entrance of the meeting room; he attended that meeting.
Brad Newman, executive director of the Madison County Planning Commission, told Britt in response to Smith's complaint that local rules dictate the location of the agenda be posted at the Plan Commission Office.
"While it may seem like semantics, the state statute does dictate the specific location — the entrance to the meeting place," Britt said in his filed opinion.
State statutes trump local ordinances when there is a conflict, he said.
"To that end, the local rules should be changed to come into compliance with the Open Door Law," Britt said.
He said Madison County is a public agency by definition of the Open Door Law, and the Madison County Planning Commission is a governing body.
"As a result, unless an exception applies, all meetings of the Commission must be open at all times to allow members of the public to observe and record," Britt said in his opinion.
Smith said he filed the complaint because he is aware of an illegal salvage yard being operated in Madison County, and the operator has been given two years to clean it up.
He said petitions have been filed about the illegal salvage yard and complaints made to officials, but the public was not given timely notice that the Madison County Planning Commission would discuss giving the man a continuance on June 8.
Smith said the planning commission amended the agenda two hours before the meeting and added the continuance request.
"In terms of practice and good governance, both agendas and notices, regardless of posting locations, should be conspicuous and readily viewable by passers-by and interested members of the public," said Britt. "That simply means they should not be intentionally posted in the dark, hidden hallways of a courthouse or town hall."
Smith said he filed a formal complaint after making a similar observation as the one Britt made in his opinion.
"The county is intentionally hiding agendas to vote on items without public comment," said Smith. "It's horrible."
