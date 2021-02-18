ANDERSON — After being closed since October, the Madison County Recycling Center has reopened.
The Madison County Commissioners on Wednesday passed an ordinance to increase the fees and allow the facility to reopen.
Director Taylor VanSkyock said the fee increase has been under consideration for several months, since before she was appointed to the position in January.
“Our fees are about the same as the surrounding counties,” she said.
The fees have doubled from what they were in 2005.
“Sixteen years is forever when it comes to recycling,” county attorney Jeff Graham said of the fee increase.
The new fee schedule as adopted by the commissioners includes $5 for computer monitors, televisions smaller than 20 inches and laser printers; $10 for monitors and televisions larger than 19 inches and desktop copiers; $20 for console and projection televisions, mainframes, floor standing copiers and loose picture tubes; $20 for appliances containing freon; $2 each for car and light truck tires; $10 for semi tires; $15 for tractor tires; tires on rims is double the fee; $1 per gallon for paint.
The Recycling Center at the intersection of Mounds and Scatterfield roads is open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are several changes at the facility, VanSkyock said. One of those changes is that residents will no longer have to separate the paper and glass products.
The commissioners increased the fee schedule to pay for the sorting of recycled materials by Best Way Disposal at the Madison Avenue Transfer Station.
In other business
The commissioners joined the Madison County Council in transferring $2 million received from the CARES Act to the county’s general fund.
County officials are transferring the funds that were received to cover payroll costs for public health and public safety.
County officials are considering the use of the CARES Act funding to provide coronavirus hazard pay to some county employees.
A five-member committee will consider what county employees are eligible for hazard pay connected with the pandemic and the amount.
Committee members include Commissioner John Richwine; Madison County Councilman Anthony Emery; Sheriff Scott Mellinger; Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency; and Beatrice Ramey, the county’s human resources director.
