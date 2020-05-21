ANDERSON — A strike team from the Indiana State Department of Health has made a third visit to the Madison County Community Corrections Complex.
Tia Baker, assistant director of Madison County Community Corrections, said the strike team was at the work release center Thursday.
She said the test results will not be known for 24 to 48 hours.
“Right now everyone at the work release center is in quarantine,” Baker said. “There is no movement of offenders.”
One person tested positive last week and was released.
She said MCCC staff has contacted all the employers so that people can maintain employment.
“We have increased cleaning in the facility and everyone is using PPE (personal protective equipment),” Baker said.
The strike team visited the correctional complex, which is a separate facility from work release, on May 8 and May 18, Baker said.
“We have 18 positive tests,” she said of the correctional complex. “Most are asymptomatic. We have designated a dorm for quarantine for the next 14 days.”
On May 10 MCCC officials reported that 13 of the 32 people being housed had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said four people who had tested positive were moved from the corrections center to the jail.
“They were in the group that tested positive 10 or 12 days ago,” he said. “They’re nearing the end of the quarantine period.”
Mellinger said the move of the four offenders to the jail was related to a security issue as the four threatened harm to new people coming into MCCC who had tested positive for the virus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Thursday that five new positive cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county, bringing the number to 573.
She said four of the five cases were at the county’s correctional complex.
No new deaths were reported in the county Thursday. Since March, 62 county residents have died from the new coronavirus.
Because of a lag in reporting, the state website continues to show that 57 people have died in Madison County.
The state is showing that 89.5% of the deaths in the county were people over the age of 60 and 40% of the positive cases are for the same age group.
Statewide numbers
On Thursday, ISDH reported 48 new deaths in Indiana, bringing the total from the coronavirus to 1,764.
The state reported 676 new cases. That raises the number of people who have tested positive to 29,936 with 3,625 positive cases among residents of long-term care facilities.
The number of beds in intensive care units across the state increased by 35 to 2,629 with 15.6% being used by coronavirus patients.
The number of ventilators currently in use statewide also increased by 25 with 5.7% of the 3,100 being used by COVID-19 patients.
Madison County continues to rank sixth in Indiana for the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus. Marion County has recorded 518 deaths; Lake County, 162; Johnson County, 102; Hamilton County, 91; and Allen County, 65.
