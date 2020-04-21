ANDERSON — Love conquers all, even in the case of the coronavirus for a couple at Bethany Pointe Health Campus.
William and Christine Tranbarger got married in Elwood in 1946 and have been nearly inseparable for the past 73 years.
The Tranbargers currently reside at Bethany Pointe Health Campus and both have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Their daughter Sandi Hunt, visiting from California, said her mother fell ill on March 31 and was moved to a different building on April 1, awaiting the test results.
Christine Tranbarger tested positive on April 6 and her husband started feeling ill the next day, testing positive on April 10.
Every day Hunt and her daughter Kristen visit the couple through the windows at Bethany Pointe, talking on the telephone and posting notes on a board.
“It’s been stressful,” Kirsten said.
Hunt said that because her mother tested positive for the coronavirus, her parents were separated.
“They were separated for 11 days,” Hunt said. “It was only the second time they have ever been separated. The first separation came in 2014 for almost a month.”
Hunt said they were both alone in a room and she visited through the window.
“He didn’t know where my mother was,” she said. “You could see he was fading. They both kept asking about each other.”
Neither of her parents were doing well, Hunt said, and both were getting visibly weaker.
“They were fading fast,” she said. “The staff said the goal was to get them back together.”
On April 11, her father was moved from the Legacy wing to Bethany Pointe’s main building.
“It was the first time I could see him without looking through a screen,” Hunt said.
Hunt said her parents’ love shone through as soon as they were reunited.
“He wheeled up next to her and held her hand,” she said. “He whispered something to her.”
Hunt said her parents’ health has shown improvement.
“It was like a switch was flipped,” she said. “It was the best medicine for them. They are each other’s strength.”
Their granddaughter April Mehrer resides in Oregon but keeps in contact through technology with her family.
“I was there in January when they were moved into the nursing home,” she said. “I was supposed to come to Indiana at the end of April, but those plans have been changed.”
Mehrer said it’s heartbreaking not to be closer to her grandparents.
“It’s hard to watch it from afar,” she said.
Mehrer said her grandmother was always stressing about her husband, and her grandfather always wanted to be near his wife.
“It’s amazing,” she said of her grandparents’ relationship and with the family. “There was never a time they weren’t a part of our lives.
“Even though we lived far away there were phone calls, letters and boxes,” Mehrer said. “They have always had a presence in our lives.”
Hunt said the staff at Bethany Pointe is doing as well as anyone would be expected to do in the pandemic situation.
“The staff is overwhelmed,” she said. “Every person here is motivated to care for the residents. They’re giving it their all.”
