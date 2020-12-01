INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals last week affirmed the probation revocation of a Randolph County man who had been convicted of Level 6 felony intimidation for sending a threatening letters to Madison County Sheriff Scott C. Mellinger.
According to the opinion written by Robert R. Altice Jr. and released by the court on Nov. 16, Robert James Plato Jr., 48, formerly of Union City, originally was sentenced in 2014 to eight years in prison for the Level 5 felony attempted robbery at gunpoint of a clerk at a Union City business.
He was released from custody in April 2018 when he was arrested for attempted robbery in Madison County. He pleaded guilty and was placed on probation for four years, a privilege that was revoked when he sent Mellinger the threatening letters.
"I've never had direct threats from someone who took so much time and thought to articulate them," Mellinger told The Herald Bulletin. "His threats toward (Drug Task Force) members were also very detailed. I take anything like this seriously in today's atmosphere."
Plato was charged in July 2019 with intimidation after sending the letter threatening to harm Detective LeeAnn Dwiggins, who served on the Madison County Drug Task Force. The charge carries a sentence up to 30 months in prison.
“Plato specifically accused Dwiggins of stealing his laptop computer, which was seized pursuant to a lawful search warrant issued as part of the attempted robbery investigation, and believed he was owed $1,200 to cover the value thereof,” according to the court’s opinion.
Plato said in the letter that Dwiggins was a common thief and that he would beat her like a thief if he ran into her.
In the letter, he also threatened to destroy public property.
“So, until you and your department reimburses [sic] me for all my property that was stolen directly by your deputies or that they caused to be stolen, a new arrangement will take effect,” he wrote in the letter. “I will not in any way, shape, form or fashion harm any Madison County Deputy unless they come at me armed which will be treated as an act of aggression. Each and every Madison County Sheriffs vehicle, both marked and unmarked, where ever [sic] they will be found, will receive a Hornady 750 gr. A Max .50 BMG through its grill and engine block.”
During an investigation of the letter, Plato told investigators, “I’m a violent man, a very violent man,” according to the opinion.
Six months later, Plato sent a handwritten letter that directly threatened Mellinger. He received a third letter in which Plato apologized for the previous two.
Plato was in prison at the time he sent the letters.
He argued the letters were just his exercise of his First Amendment rights. However, the appeals court said based on prior rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, the First Amendment does not protect speech that represents a “true threat” in which the speaker communicates a real intent.
