ANDERSON — Almost four years after the Rev. Earlie Dixon resigned as executive director for the Anderson Impact Center, a jury in a civil lawsuit has determined the organization owes him $120,000 in damages.
Dixon sued the center, which he helped to create, for unpaid wages, wage and labor violations, breach of oral contract and other damages in 2016.
A jury agreed Dixon was owed the funds on Friday.
According to court records, Dixon came up with the idea for the center in 2005 in an effort to do something to help minorities struggling in Madison County by creating more education and job training opportunities.
At the time, central Anderson had the highest rate of residents without a high school diploma. Some areas of the city reported 31% of the population did not have a diploma and the rate jumped to nearly 46% when looking at adults between the ages of 18 and 24.
To reach those students, Dixon and the Rev. James Streeter and Primus Mootry requested to lease the vacant Robinson Elementary School building from the Anderson Community School Corp. allowing for the creation of the Anderson Impact Center as a charter school providing education, job training and placement to young adults. (Mootry writes a weekly column that is published in The Herald Bulletin.)
A board of directors was established and the building was opened in 2010, according to Dixon’s lawsuit.
Dixon was chief operating officer of the board and said fellow board members Streeter and Mootry agreed to pay him for being an executive director and give him a stipend or salary once funding became “existent, continuous and stable,” according to court records.
He would also be paid retroactive from the time the organization began in 2010.
“Because of these arrangements, and in reliance on them, Mr. Dixon, at this time, left the board of directors in 2010 so that he could assume the executive directorship and run the program,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said Dixon was the executive director of the center from 2010 to 2016 and “not paid one penny,” expecting retroactive pay.
In 2013, Dixon was given $15,000 and he began to receive an average regular net salary of $920.21 every two weeks until April 2016, according to the lawsuit.
When Dixon requested clarification on his back salary during a board meeting in April 2016 he said that is when he realized the prior agreement was not being upheld and the board of directors was refusing to pay him as agreed.
Dixon said in the court filings that the “atmosphere became extremely inhospitable” and he left the organization that he had helped to create.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.