ANDERSON — Rodney Bryant Orman Jr. spells his name several different ways, depending on which court case his charges are filed. The confusion created by the different spellings is one of the reasons his sentencing was continued Monday.
Orman, 28, also goes by Ormon on some of his criminal cases.
On Monday, he appeared for sentencing in Madison Circuit Court 1 before Judge Angela Warner Sims for two separate cases with his name spelled both ways.
In a written plea agreement on charges related to a Level 3 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury and Level 4 felony burglary, Orman agreed that his criminal history would be incorporated into his agreement.
“The defendant acknowledges that this offer is conditioned upon defendant having no prior undisclosed criminal history which might alter the state’s willingness to go forward with the offer as made,” the agreement states.
The state, however, found Orman had nine open cases with the Anderson and Edgewood courts under other spellings.
Orman’s agreement was to plead guilty to a Level 4 felony burglary and a Level 6 felony failure to return with a capped executed sentence of no more than seven years. After discovering the extensive prior criminal history, Sims granted a request to continue his sentencing hearing until the other cases could be sorted out.
On May 16, 2018, Orman is accused of tasing and pistol whipping a former girlfriend when he robbed her of prescription medication. The woman told police she had been in a relationship with Orman, who was also the former maintenance worker for Hollywood Estates where she lived.
According to court documents, the woman told police she was recently hospitalized and told Orman the name of the medication she was taking. On the night she said she was robbed, the woman said Orman called her and wanted to come over for a visit.
It was late, but the woman agreed to have him come over and said that when he showed up he went to her bathroom “without any discussion.” He then walked out through the front door saying he forgot his phone.
Upon Orman’s return he reportedly went back into the bathroom and she sat down on the couch to wait. She told police that Orman then walked out of the bathroom with a “stun” gun and a silver handgun.
“He walked behind her and demanded money and her pills,” according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brandon Grant of the Anderson Police Department. “She initially thought he was joking with her however he reached out and ‘stunned’ her with the stun gun two times in the front and side of her neck.”
The woman said Orman told her he had “nothing to lose” and, fearing for her safety, she kicked out at him. That is, according to the affidavit, when Orman is accused of hitting the woman on the back of the head with a gun.
She told police she gave Orman her medication and he left.
On Monday, Sims continued Orman’s case to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9.
